Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.79, and it changed around -$0.47 or -2.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.53B. TRIP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.05, offering almost -57.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.17% since then. We note from Tripadvisor Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

Tripadvisor Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended TRIP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tripadvisor Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) trade information

Instantly TRIP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.36 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.04% year-to-date, but still up 2.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) is -10.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.57 day(s).

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) estimates and forecasts

Tripadvisor Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.67 percent over the past six months and at a 61.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 177.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $359.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Tripadvisor Inc. to make $470.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $262 million and $417 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.70%. Tripadvisor Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 112.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 33.46% per year for the next five years.

TRIP Dividends

Tripadvisor Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03.

Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.32% of Tripadvisor Inc. shares, and 85.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.52%. Tripadvisor Inc. stock is held by 396 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.31% of the shares, which is about 10.74 million shares worth $193.12 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.26% or 9.38 million shares worth $168.73 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 3.26 million shares worth $70.39 million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.07 million shares worth around $55.17 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.