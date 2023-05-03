TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $73.82, and it changed around -$4.03 or -5.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.39B. TMDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.15, offering almost -22.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.09% since then. We note from TransMedics Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 518.71K.

TransMedics Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TMDX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TransMedics Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) trade information

Instantly TMDX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 83.99 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.60% year-to-date, but still down -11.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) is -2.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMDX is forecast to be at a low of $81.00 and a high of $99.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) estimates and forecasts

TransMedics Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 51.71 percent over the past six months and at a 28.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 75.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect TransMedics Group Inc. to make $43.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.52 million and $25.68 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 99.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 68.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.60%.

TMDX Dividends

TransMedics Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.60% of TransMedics Group Inc. shares, and 93.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.83%. TransMedics Group Inc. stock is held by 287 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.18% of the shares, which is about 3.28 million shares worth $202.24 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.18% or 2.31 million shares worth $142.62 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 1.42 million shares worth $87.96 million, making up 4.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $86.2 million, which represents about 3.34% of the total shares outstanding.