Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 56.11 million shares of the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.18, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.69M. TIRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.65, offering almost -205.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.13% since then. We note from Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 89.55K.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.88 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 72.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.07% year-to-date, but still up 86.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) is 96.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7660.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -38.00%.

TIRX Dividends

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 07.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.10% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares, and 5.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.02%. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.67% of the shares, which is about 17001.0 shares worth $31659.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.47% or 11942.0 shares worth $22238.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 301.0 shares worth $647.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.