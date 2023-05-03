Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 5.17 million shares of the Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.32, and it changed around $1.1 or 17.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.28B. TWKS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.33, offering almost -164.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.99% since then. We note from Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 758.54K.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TWKS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) trade information

Instantly TWKS has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.78 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.16% year-to-date, but still up 20.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) is -0.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TWKS is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) estimates and forecasts

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.67 percent over the past six months and at a -6.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -69.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $304.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Thoughtworks Holding Inc. to make $317.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $320.94 million and $332.11 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.40%.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -43.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.30% per year for the next five years.

TWKS Dividends

Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 71.16% of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. shares, and 25.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.53%. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stock is held by 174 institutions, with Siemens Ag being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 7.62% of the shares, which is about 24.15 million shares worth $246.11 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with 4.11% or 13.03 million shares worth $132.73 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS New Discovery Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 3.21 million shares worth $23.65 million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 3.08 million shares worth around $31.34 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.