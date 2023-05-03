The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.19, and it changed around $2.8 or 13.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.11B. COCO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.48, offering almost 3.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.13% since then. We note from The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 302.69K.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) trade information

Instantly COCO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.16 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 67.80% year-to-date, but still up 10.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) is 17.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.17, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COCO is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) estimates and forecasts

The Vita Coco Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 126.02 percent over the past six months and at a 178.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 800.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $103.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect The Vita Coco Company Inc. to make $127.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $96.45 million and $115.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.70%.

COCO Dividends

The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.44% of The Vita Coco Company Inc. shares, and 62.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.98%. The Vita Coco Company Inc. stock is held by 127 institutions, with Granahan Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 4.34% of the shares, which is about 2.44 million shares worth $56.77 million.

Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC, with 3.48% or 1.96 million shares worth $45.51 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Lord Abbett High Yield Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.85 million shares worth $19.84 million, making up 1.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett High Yield Fund held roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $15.36 million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.