The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 4.64 million shares of the The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) have been traded, and its beta is -0.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.30, and it changed around $0.84 or 57.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.72M. MICS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.10, offering almost -339.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.83% since then. We note from The Singing Machine Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 71920.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 49.79K.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) trade information

Instantly MICS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 57.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.4800 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.92% year-to-date, but still up 64.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) is 44.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.75 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $111.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MICS is forecast to be at a low of $111.00 and a high of $111.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4726.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4726.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MICS Dividends

The Singing Machine Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 21.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 68.83% of The Singing Machine Company Inc. shares, and 12.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.95%. The Singing Machine Company Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Perritt Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 4.34% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $0.6 million.

Quinn Opportunity Partners, LLC, with 0.37% or 11738.0 shares worth $51838.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 82284.0 shares worth $0.37 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund held roughly 31084.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.