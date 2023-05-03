TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.08, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.77M. TCBP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.00, offering almost -7122.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.96% since then. We note from TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 328.13K.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TCBP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

Instantly TCBP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3400 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.95% year-to-date, but still down -18.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) is -36.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59820.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TCBP is forecast to be at a low of $5.61 and a high of $5.61. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -419.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -419.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TCBP Dividends

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.74% of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc shares, and 6.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.89%. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc stock is held by 3 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.71% of the shares, which is about 82712.0 shares worth $92637.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.15% or 1392.0 shares worth $1559.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 19068.0 shares worth $21356.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.