Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 6.12 million shares of the Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.33, and it changed around -$0.32 or -1.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.29B. STLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.97, offering almost -16.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.37% since then. We note from Stellantis N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.61 million.

Stellantis N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended STLA as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Stellantis N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Instantly STLA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.89 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.00% year-to-date, but still up 1.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is -10.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STLA is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $37.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -127.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Stellantis N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.34 percent over the past six months and at a -14.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.74%.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.11% of Stellantis N.V. shares, and 49.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.04%. Stellantis N.V. stock is held by 938 institutions, with Bpifrance SA being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.00% of the shares, which is about 192.7 million shares worth $2.74 billion.

Amundi, with 3.85% or 123.88 million shares worth $1.76 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 27.96 million shares worth $397.02 million, making up 0.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 26.73 million shares worth around $420.14 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.