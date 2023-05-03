Shares Of Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Could Show A Loss Of -22.32%

In today’s recent session, 1.04 million shares of the Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $138.98, and it changed around -$3.92 or -2.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.80B. YUM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $143.24, offering almost -3.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $103.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.2% since then. We note from Yum! Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Yum! Brands Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended YUM as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yum! Brands Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) trade information

Instantly YUM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 143.24 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.51% year-to-date, but still up 0.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) is 4.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $144.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YUM is forecast to be at a low of $125.00 and a high of $170.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) estimates and forecasts

Yum! Brands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.53 percent over the past six months and at a 13.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.62 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Yum! Brands Inc. to make $1.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.55 billion and $1.64 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.80%. Yum! Brands Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -12.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 11.43% per year for the next five years.

YUM Dividends

Yum! Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.42. It is important to note, however, that the 1.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Yum! Brands Inc. shares, and 80.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.20%. Yum! Brands Inc. stock is held by 1,542 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.11% of the shares, which is about 22.71 million shares worth $3.1 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.46% or 20.9 million shares worth $2.86 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 10.83 million shares worth $1.48 billion, making up 3.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.56 million shares worth around $1.17 billion, which represents about 3.06% of the total shares outstanding.