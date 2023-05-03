SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.02, and it changed around -$0.14 or -12.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $174.65M. SLQT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.25, offering almost -218.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from SelectQuote Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.02 million.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

Instantly SLQT has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3100 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 51.81% year-to-date, but still down -23.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) is -53.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.07 day(s).

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -225.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 32.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $260.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect SelectQuote Inc. to make $192.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $275.11 million and $139.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.80%.

SelectQuote Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -340.50% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -9.70% per year for the next five years.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.48% of SelectQuote Inc. shares, and 50.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.28%. SelectQuote Inc. stock is held by 168 institutions, with Brookside Equity Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.62% of the shares, which is about 17.68 million shares worth $11.88 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.55% or 9.24 million shares worth $6.21 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.32 million shares worth $2.91 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.02 million shares worth around $7.06 million, which represents about 1.81% of the total shares outstanding.