Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 10.86 million shares of the Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.41, and it changed around $5.38 or 33.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $509.43M. RUTH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.49, offering almost -0.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.57% since then. We note from Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 406.72K.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended RUTH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) trade information

Instantly RUTH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 33.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.40 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.31% year-to-date, but still up 39.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) is 30.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -15.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RUTH is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 6.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) estimates and forecasts

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.03 percent over the past six months and at a -2.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $140.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. to make $135.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $126.13 million and $128.65 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.60%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -6.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.18% per year for the next five years.

RUTH Dividends

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.99 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.64. It is important to note, however, that the 3.99% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.14% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares, and 89.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.40%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. stock is held by 226 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 15.16% of the shares, which is about 4.97 million shares worth $106.4 million.

FMR, LLC, with 11.63% or 3.82 million shares worth $81.66 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 2.3 million shares worth $49.32 million, making up 7.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $19.96 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.