Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 2.95 million shares of the Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.21, and it changed around -$0.41 or -4.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.14B. ROIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.00, offering almost -21.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.31% since then. We note from Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.01 million.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ROIV as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Roivant Sciences Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.37 for the current quarter.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Instantly ROIV has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.87 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.75% year-to-date, but still down -6.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) is 11.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.1 day(s).

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Roivant Sciences Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 56.38 percent over the past six months and at a -41.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd. to make $22.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.22 million and $4.32 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 121.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 410.80%.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 26 and June 30.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.87% of Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares, and 53.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.98%. Roivant Sciences Ltd. stock is held by 162 institutions, with QVT Financial LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 16.16% of the shares, which is about 122.54 million shares worth $979.11 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with 12.53% or 95.03 million shares worth $759.3 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 8.68 million shares worth $70.25 million, making up 1.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 6.58 million shares worth around $53.25 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.