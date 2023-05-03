Risk-Taking Investors May Find Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 6.95 million shares of the Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were traded, and its beta was 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.86, and it changed around $2.84 or 8.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.96B. SFM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.67, offering almost 5.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.41% since then. We note from Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) trade information

Instantly SFM has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.99 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.96% year-to-date, but still up 13.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) is 8.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.82 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) estimates and forecasts

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.43 percent over the past six months and at a 5.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.67 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. to make $1.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.6 billion and $1.59 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.70%. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 13.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.80% per year for the next five years.

SFM Dividends

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 07.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.62% of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. shares, and 110.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.67%. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock is held by 569 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 14.43% of the shares, which is about 14.96 million shares worth $484.41 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.18% or 12.63 million shares worth $408.78 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 3.86 million shares worth $123.34 million, making up 3.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 3.3 million shares worth around $99.94 million, which represents about 3.18% of the total shares outstanding.