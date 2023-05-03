Risk-Takers Will Like Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX: TMQ).

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.68, and it changed around $0.11 or 17.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $108.08M. TMQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.10, offering almost -61.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.47% since then. We note from Trilogy Metals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 204.39K.

Trilogy Metals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TMQ as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Trilogy Metals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) trade information

Instantly TMQ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6801 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.11% year-to-date, but still up 15.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) is 23.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40880.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMQ is forecast to be at a low of $0.74 and a high of $1.66. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -144.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) estimates and forecasts

Trilogy Metals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.41 percent over the past six months and at a 63.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.60%.

TMQ Dividends

Trilogy Metals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.65% of Trilogy Metals Inc. shares, and 42.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.03%. Trilogy Metals Inc. stock is held by 55 institutions, with Paulson & Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.63% of the shares, which is about 14.33 million shares worth $7.88 million.

Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC, with 5.37% or 7.99 million shares worth $4.39 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

John Hancock Inv Tr-Diversified Real Assets Fund and Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.78 million shares worth $0.43 million, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund held roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $0.38 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.