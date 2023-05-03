REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -81.62%

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around $0.05 or 18.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $114.07M. REE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.99, offering almost -485.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.59% since then. We note from REE Automotive Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 554.71K.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

Instantly REE has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.53% year-to-date, but still up 16.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) is 4.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.62 day(s).

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) estimates and forecasts

REE Automotive Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.40 percent over the past six months and at a -23.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $550k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect REE Automotive Ltd. to make $850k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.32% of REE Automotive Ltd. shares, and 29.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.42%. REE Automotive Ltd. stock is held by 58 institutions, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 7.87% of the shares, which is about 19.2 million shares worth $7.46 million.

M&G Investment Management Ltd, with 6.35% or 15.49 million shares worth $6.02 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $50934.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $43222.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.