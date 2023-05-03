Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -53.21%

In the last trading session, 12.78 million shares of the Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.41, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.03M. QH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.30, offering almost -202.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.6% since then. We note from Quhuo Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Quhuo Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended QH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Quhuo Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) trade information

Instantly QH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.40 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 55.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 100.83% year-to-date, but still up 69.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) is 74.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 90430.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

Quhuo Limited (QH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.70%.

QH Dividends

Quhuo Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 14.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Quhuo Limited shares, and 17.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.35%. Quhuo Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 426.0 shares worth $511.0.

The former held 348.0 shares worth $501.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.