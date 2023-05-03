Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.68 million shares of the Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) were traded, and its beta was 3.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.01, and it changed around $0.4 or 2.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $894.05M. OSTK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.24, offering almost -96.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.79% since then. We note from Overstock.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Overstock.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended OSTK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Overstock.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) trade information

Instantly OSTK has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.44 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.36% year-to-date, but still up 10.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is -1.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OSTK is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $92.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -359.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) estimates and forecasts

Overstock.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.96 percent over the past six months and at a -146.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -126.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -115.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $407.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Overstock.com Inc. to make $402.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $528.12 million and $472.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.90%. Overstock.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -123.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 41.30% per year for the next five years.

OSTK Dividends

Overstock.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 31.

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s Major holders