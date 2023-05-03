Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.5 million shares of the Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.67, and it changed around $2.13 or 8.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.31B. OHI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.34, offering almost -16.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.55% since then. We note from Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) trade information

Instantly OHI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.45 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.58% year-to-date, but still up 8.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) is 7.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.74 day(s).

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) estimates and forecasts

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.79 percent over the past six months and at a -10.03% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -21.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $231.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. to make $236.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $244.65 million and $247.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.20%. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 2.50% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -9.46% per year for the next five years.

OHI Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.10 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.68. It is important to note, however, that the 10.10% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.30% of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares, and 67.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.18%. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock is held by 672 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 14.67% of the shares, which is about 34.38 million shares worth $991.59 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.26% or 28.74 million shares worth $828.94 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 10.44 million shares worth $301.14 million, making up 4.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 7.29 million shares worth around $210.32 million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.