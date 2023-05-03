Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.68, and it changed around -$1.19 or -3.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.37B. NXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.83, offering almost -27.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.85% since then. We note from Nextracker Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Nextracker Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NXT as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nextracker Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) trade information

Instantly NXT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.93 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.56% year-to-date, but still down -9.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) is -18.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NXT is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $514.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Nextracker Inc. to make $507.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

NXT Dividends

Nextracker Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Nextracker Inc. shares, and 57.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.21%. Nextracker Inc. stock is held by 43 institutions, with Handelsbanken Fonder AB being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.57% of the shares, which is about 1.18 million shares worth $42.76 million.

Jennison Associates LLC, with 0.67% or 0.31 million shares worth $11.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.72 million shares worth $21.83 million, making up 1.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $11.65 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.