MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.10, and it changed around $1.29 or 33.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $414.22M. MDXG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.86, offering almost 4.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.35% since then. We note from MiMedx Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 508.80K.

MiMedx Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MDXG as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MiMedx Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) trade information

Instantly MDXG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 33.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.21 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 83.45% year-to-date, but still up 43.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) is 52.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.6 day(s).

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) estimates and forecasts

MiMedx Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 72.30 percent over the past six months and at a 81.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 81.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 88.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $73.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect MiMedx Group Inc. to make $76.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $66.88 million and $67.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.10%. MiMedx Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -118.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

MDXG Dividends

MiMedx Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.82% of MiMedx Group Inc. shares, and 65.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.60%. MiMedx Group Inc. stock is held by 202 institutions, with Essex Woodlands Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 21.23% of the shares, which is about 23.42 million shares worth $65.1 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.06% or 7.78 million shares worth $21.63 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.36 million shares worth $9.35 million, making up 3.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $12.06 million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.