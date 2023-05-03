MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 7.85 million shares of the MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were traded, and its beta was 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.95, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.55B. MGM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.37, offering almost -0.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.52% since then. We note from MGM Resorts International’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.35 million.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

Instantly MGM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.37 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.04% year-to-date, but still up 5.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is 3.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.06 day(s).

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

MGM Resorts International share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.78 percent over the past six months and at a -83.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 111.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.58 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect MGM Resorts International to make $3.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.26 billion and $3.42 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.50%.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.95% of MGM Resorts International shares, and 67.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.78%. MGM Resorts International stock is held by 894 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.14% of the shares, which is about 34.06 million shares worth $1.14 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.89% or 21.98 million shares worth $736.85 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 10.5 million shares worth $352.06 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.33 million shares worth around $312.75 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.