Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.97 million shares of the Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.46, and it changed around -$7.82 or -17.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.61B. MRCY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.42, offering almost -74.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.48, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -8.06% since then. We note from Mercury Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 278.68K.

Mercury Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended MRCY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mercury Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) trade information

Instantly MRCY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -17.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.00 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.27% year-to-date, but still down -19.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) is -26.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRCY is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $61.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) estimates and forecasts

Mercury Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.60 percent over the past six months and at a -11.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $321.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Mercury Systems Inc. to make $238.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $289.73 million and $217.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.00%. Mercury Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -82.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.00% per year for the next five years.

MRCY Dividends

Mercury Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.56% of Mercury Systems Inc. shares, and 101.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.85%. Mercury Systems Inc. stock is held by 333 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.77% of the shares, which is about 5.68 million shares worth $253.97 million.

William Blair Investment Management, LLC, with 8.96% or 5.21 million shares worth $232.92 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.8 million shares worth $94.45 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $74.91 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.