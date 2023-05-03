Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.71 million shares of the Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around -$0.02 or -8.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.23M. WNW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.70, offering almost -1250.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 657.97K.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Instantly WNW has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2499 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.02% year-to-date, but still up 8.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) is 15.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.71 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) estimates and forecasts

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.20% of Meiwu Technology Company Limited shares, and 0.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.97%. Meiwu Technology Company Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 93808.0 shares worth $16547.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.23% or 74400.0 shares worth $14210.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 41954.0 shares worth $8827.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares.