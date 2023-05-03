Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) Shares Might Go Down -59.65% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.07, and it changed around -$0.07 or -3.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $496.28M. LYEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.74, offering almost -322.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.49% since then. We note from Lyell Immunopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 992.36K.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LYEL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

Instantly LYEL has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.19 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.35% year-to-date, but still up 7.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) is -12.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LYEL is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -479.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -93.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) estimates and forecasts

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.12 percent over the past six months and at a -54.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -97.00%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $553k and $35.74 million respectively.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 28.80% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -7.90% per year for the next five years.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.72% of Lyell Immunopharma Inc. shares, and 68.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.91%. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. stock is held by 140 institutions, with MWG Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.08% of the shares, which is about 20.16 million shares worth $69.96 million.

Orland Properties Ltd., with 6.05% or 15.09 million shares worth $52.38 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 4.93 million shares worth $10.61 million, making up 1.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.08 million shares worth around $14.15 million, which represents about 1.63% of the total shares outstanding.