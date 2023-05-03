Let’s Talk About How Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 4.22 million shares of the Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.08, and it changed around -$0.14 or -4.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.71M. SMFL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.00, offering almost -2107.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.15, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.27% since then. We note from Smart for Life Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.60K.

Smart for Life Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SMFL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Smart for Life Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Instantly SMFL has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.59 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 59.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.79% year-to-date, but still down -35.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) is -57.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9490.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.11 day(s).

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

Smart for Life Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.98 percent over the past six months and at a 148.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 119.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Smart for Life Inc. to make $9.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.64% of Smart for Life Inc. shares, and 9.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.19%. Smart for Life Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Anson Funds Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 20546.0 shares worth $0.24 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 0.02% or 8997.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.