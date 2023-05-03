Let’s Talk About How Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 7.53 million shares of the Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) were traded, and its beta was 4.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.88, and it changed around -$0.55 or -5.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.33B. PR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.05, offering almost -21.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.58% since then. We note from Permian Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.38 million.

Permian Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PR as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Permian Resources Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.4 for the current quarter.

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) trade information

Instantly PR has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.55 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.11% year-to-date, but still down -2.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) is -5.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PR is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) estimates and forecasts

Permian Resources Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.96 percent over the past six months and at a 29.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -22.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 700.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $678.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Permian Resources Corporation to make $734.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $347.28 million and $472.65 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 95.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 55.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.30%. Permian Resources Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 262.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.00% per year for the next five years.

PR Dividends

Permian Resources Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.58% of Permian Resources Corporation shares, and 87.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.26%. Permian Resources Corporation stock is held by 328 institutions, with Riverstone Holdings Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 21.93% of the shares, which is about 68.86 million shares worth $647.27 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.04% or 18.96 million shares worth $178.24 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 8.84 million shares worth $95.54 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.26 million shares worth around $49.47 million, which represents about 1.68% of the total shares outstanding.