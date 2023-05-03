Let’s Get Started On The The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.28 million shares of the The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $174.63, and it changed around $6.91 or 4.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.79B. CLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $168.71, offering almost 3.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $120.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.0% since then. We note from The Clorox Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

The Clorox Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 6 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended CLX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 3 rated it as Underweight. The Clorox Company is expected to report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) trade information

Instantly CLX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 175.47 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.45% year-to-date, but still up 6.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) is 11.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $151.33, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -15.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLX is forecast to be at a low of $118.00 and a high of $185.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Clorox Company (CLX) estimates and forecasts

The Clorox Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.58 percent over the past six months and at a 3.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 39.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.85 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect The Clorox Company to make $1.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.8 billion and $1.69 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.90%. The Clorox Company earnings are expected to increase by -33.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.85% per year for the next five years.

CLX Dividends

The Clorox Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.81 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.72. It is important to note, however, that the 2.81% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of The Clorox Company shares, and 82.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.22%. The Clorox Company stock is held by 1,460 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 12.27% of the shares, which is about 15.15 million shares worth $2.63 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.50% or 9.27 million shares worth $1.61 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.75 million shares worth $650.54 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.87 million shares worth around $498.01 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.