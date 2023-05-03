Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) were traded, and its beta was -0.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.59, and it changed around $1.61 or 14.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $878.91M. KNSA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.19, offering almost -36.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.54% since then. We note from Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 387.95K.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KNSA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) trade information

Instantly KNSA has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.07 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.95% year-to-date, but still up 13.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) is 17.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KNSA is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -122.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) estimates and forecasts

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.42 percent over the past six months and at a -122.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $46.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to make $50.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $32.19 million and $26.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 44.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 88.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.60%.

KNSA Dividends

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.85% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares, and 93.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.84%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock is held by 207 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.29% of the shares, which is about 3.58 million shares worth $53.65 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.27% or 3.23 million shares worth $48.34 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.89 million shares worth $13.39 million, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $11.99 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.