Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.82 million shares of the Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.92, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $101.31M. JNCE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.87, offering almost -205.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.79% since then. We note from Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.88 million.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) trade information

Instantly JNCE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9500 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 72.97% year-to-date, but still down -0.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) is 3.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JNCE is forecast to be at a low of $1.85 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.60% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.40%.

JNCE Dividends

Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.99% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 85.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.57%. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 123 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.79% of the shares, which is about 5.11 million shares worth $5.67 million.

Deep Track Capital, LP, with 8.17% or 4.26 million shares worth $4.73 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.95 million shares worth $1.06 million, making up 1.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $0.98 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.