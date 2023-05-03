Is Vivani Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Vivani Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) were traded, and its beta was 2.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around $0.28 or 25.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.69M. VANI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.10, offering almost -491.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.26% since then. We note from Vivani Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.58K.

Vivani Medical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VANI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vivani Medical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Vivani Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) trade information

Instantly VANI has showed a green trend with a performance of 25.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.23% year-to-date, but still up 38.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vivani Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) is 37.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.4 day(s).

Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $240k in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $472k and $497k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -49.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.80%.

VANI Dividends

Vivani Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Vivani Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.46% of Vivani Medical Inc. shares, and 8.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.51%. Vivani Medical Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Tanager Wealth Management LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.20% of the shares, which is about 2.13 million shares worth $2.13 million.

Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC, with 0.71% or 0.36 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.29 million shares worth $0.32 million, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.15 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.