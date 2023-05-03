Is Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s (NASDAQ: STRO) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.43, and it changed around $0.83 or 18.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $282.58M. STRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.72, offering almost -60.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.67% since then. We note from Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 431.89K.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) trade information

Instantly STRO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.75 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.74% year-to-date, but still up 22.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) is 15.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STRO is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -360.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) estimates and forecasts

Sutro Biopharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.85 percent over the past six months and at a -35.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -47.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Sutro Biopharma Inc. to make $11.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.9 million and $28.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 89.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -60.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.50%.

STRO Dividends

Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 30.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.53% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares, and 87.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.58%. Sutro Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 187 institutions, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.25% of the shares, which is about 5.57 million shares worth $30.0 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.08% or 4.86 million shares worth $26.2 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.71 million shares worth $9.21 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $6.32 million, which represents about 1.95% of the total shares outstanding.