Is Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 1.73 million shares of the Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $85.39, and it changed around $3.17 or 3.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.74B. EMR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.65, offering almost -16.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $72.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.21% since then. We note from Emerson Electric Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.57 million.

Emerson Electric Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended EMR as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Emerson Electric Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) trade information

Instantly EMR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 86.85 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.11% year-to-date, but still up 3.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is -2.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.44 day(s).

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) estimates and forecasts

Emerson Electric Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.40 percent over the past six months and at a -22.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -24.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -22.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -23.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.65 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. to make $3.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.79 billion and $5 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -23.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -23.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.20%. Emerson Electric Co. earnings are expected to increase by 41.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

EMR Dividends

Emerson Electric Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.53 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.08. It is important to note, however, that the 2.53% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.33% of Emerson Electric Co. shares, and 78.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.41%. Emerson Electric Co. stock is held by 2,218 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.59% of the shares, which is about 54.82 million shares worth $5.27 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.73% or 38.47 million shares worth $3.7 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 17.98 million shares worth $1.73 billion, making up 3.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 13.67 million shares worth around $1.31 billion, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.