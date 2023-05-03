Is Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In today’s recent session, 1.43 million shares of the Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.57, and it changed around -$2.7 or -6.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.73B. EAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.12, offering almost -12.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.85% since then. We note from Brinker International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 993.75K.

Brinker International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended EAT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Brinker International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) trade information

Instantly EAT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.90 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.74% year-to-date, but still down -1.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is 0.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.78 day(s).

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) estimates and forecasts

Brinker International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.52 percent over the past six months and at a -11.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 29.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.07 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Brinker International Inc. to make $1.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $980.4 million and $1.02 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.60%. Brinker International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -8.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.50% per year for the next five years.

EAT Dividends

Brinker International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.13% of Brinker International Inc. shares, and 109.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.66%. Brinker International Inc. stock is held by 298 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 16.09% of the shares, which is about 7.09 million shares worth $270.7 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.94% or 6.58 million shares worth $251.38 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 3.35 million shares worth $127.75 million, making up 7.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value held roughly 2.67 million shares worth around $102.02 million, which represents about 6.06% of the total shares outstanding.