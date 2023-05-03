Is BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 5.45 million shares of the BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.44, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.62B. BGCP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.51, offering almost -24.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.43% since then. We note from BGC Partners Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

BGC Partners Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BGCP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BGC Partners Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) trade information

Instantly BGCP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.58 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.77% year-to-date, but still up 1.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) is -15.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.7 day(s).

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) estimates and forecasts

BGC Partners Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.56 percent over the past six months and at a 24.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $535.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BGC Partners Inc. to make $491.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $506.5 million and $435.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.40%. BGC Partners Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -60.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.48% per year for the next five years.

BGCP Dividends

BGC Partners Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.68% of BGC Partners Inc. shares, and 67.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.26%. BGC Partners Inc. stock is held by 292 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.99% of the shares, which is about 32.78 million shares worth $123.56 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.11% or 23.3 million shares worth $87.86 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 10.16 million shares worth $38.31 million, making up 3.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 8.37 million shares worth around $31.56 million, which represents about 2.55% of the total shares outstanding.