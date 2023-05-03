Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.96 million shares of the Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.42, and it changed around $0.92 or 36.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.40M. INBS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.00, offering almost -835.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.99% since then. We note from Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.98K.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) trade information

Instantly INBS has showed a green trend with a performance of 36.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.73 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.46% year-to-date, but still up 31.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) is 17.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25090.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.68 day(s).

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) estimates and forecasts

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.68 percent over the past six months and at a 42.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 55.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 458.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $660k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. to make $820k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $178k and $67k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 270.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,123.90%.

INBS Dividends

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.97% of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. shares, and 1.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.43%. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.37% of the shares, which is about 5768.0 shares worth $23060.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.33% or 5240.0 shares worth $20949.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 3559.0 shares worth $21709.0, making up 0.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 593.0 shares worth around $2370.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.