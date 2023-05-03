If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 25.13 million shares of the Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) were traded, and its beta was 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.90, and it changed around $2.88 or 142.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.00M. MINM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.25, offering almost -252.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.18% since then. We note from Minim Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 77.43K.

Minim Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MINM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Minim Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.5 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information

Instantly MINM has showed a green trend with a performance of 142.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.00 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 65.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.26% year-to-date, but still up 110.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) is 83.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13930.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.35, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1300.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MINM is forecast to be at a low of $0.35 and a high of $0.35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 92.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 92.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Minim Inc. (MINM) estimates and forecasts

Minim Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.00 percent over the past six months and at a 58.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 35.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Minim Inc. to make $11.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.3 million and $12.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.40%.

MINM Dividends

Minim Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 15.

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.42% of Minim Inc. shares, and 5.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.29%. Minim Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 62615.0 shares worth $0.29 million.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., with 0.18% or 62615.0 shares worth $0.29 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 28056.0 shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.