If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 7.6 million shares of the Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) were traded, and its beta was 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.18, and it changed around -$0.6 or -1.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $83.70B. MO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.03, offering almost -20.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.48% since then. We note from Altria Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.37 million.

Altria Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended MO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Altria Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) trade information

Instantly MO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.04 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.22% year-to-date, but still up 0.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) is 5.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MO is forecast to be at a low of $37.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) estimates and forecasts

Altria Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.88 percent over the past six months and at a 4.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.47 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Altria Group Inc. to make $5.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.37 billion and $5.59 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.20%. Altria Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 138.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.64% per year for the next five years.

MO Dividends

Altria Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.97 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.76. It is important to note, however, that the 7.97% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of Altria Group Inc. shares, and 59.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.96%. Altria Group Inc. stock is held by 2,261 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.98% of the shares, which is about 160.36 million shares worth $7.57 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.03% or 125.53 million shares worth $5.92 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 54.47 million shares worth $2.57 billion, making up 3.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 41.43 million shares worth around $1.95 billion, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.