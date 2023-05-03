How To Invest In Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 3.66 million shares of the Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.00, and it changed around $0.43 or 16.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.33M. FENG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.88, offering almost -96.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from Phoenix New Media Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.02K.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) trade information

Instantly FENG has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.14 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.94% year-to-date, but still up 26.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) is 31.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47020.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.06 day(s).

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -23.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $63.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Phoenix New Media Limited to make $60.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.10%. Phoenix New Media Limited earnings are expected to increase by 91.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.29% per year for the next five years.

FENG Dividends

Phoenix New Media Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Phoenix New Media Limited shares, and 27.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.06%. Phoenix New Media Limited stock is held by 14 institutions, with Group One Trading, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.99% of the shares, which is about 0.66 million shares worth $1.76 million.

FIL LTD, with 1.66% or 0.55 million shares worth $1.48 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.