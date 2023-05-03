How To Invest In Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.70, and it changed around $0.91 or 3.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.24B. JHG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.53, offering almost -18.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.5% since then. We note from Janus Henderson Group plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Janus Henderson Group plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 6 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended JHG as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Janus Henderson Group plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter.

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) trade information

Instantly JHG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.20 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.52% year-to-date, but still up 4.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) is 0.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.05, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JHG is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) estimates and forecasts

Janus Henderson Group plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.26 percent over the past six months and at a -14.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -37.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $487.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Janus Henderson Group plc to make $501.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $620 million and $555.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.00%. Janus Henderson Group plc earnings are expected to increase by -37.90% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -1.37% per year for the next five years.

JHG Dividends

Janus Henderson Group plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 6.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.46% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares, and 87.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.60%. Janus Henderson Group plc stock is held by 384 institutions, with Trian Fund Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 19.24% of the shares, which is about 31.87 million shares worth $852.3 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.21% or 18.57 million shares worth $496.58 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and iShares Select Dividend ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.08 million shares worth $189.45 million, making up 4.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Select Dividend ETF held roughly 4.59 million shares worth around $122.69 million, which represents about 2.77% of the total shares outstanding.