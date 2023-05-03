Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 12.15 million shares of the Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were traded, and its beta was 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.86, and it changed around -$2.69 or -8.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.34B. HAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.99, offering almost -47.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.97% since then. We note from Halliburton Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.38 million.

Halliburton Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HAL as a Hold, whereas 24 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Halliburton Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Instantly HAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.31 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.12% year-to-date, but still down -10.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is -5.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HAL is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $58.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Halliburton Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.94 percent over the past six months and at a 45.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 37.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.89 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Halliburton Company to make $6.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.07 billion and $5.34 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.80%. Halliburton Company earnings are expected to increase by 6.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 33.10% per year for the next five years.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 17 and July 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.64. It is important to note, however, that the 2.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of Halliburton Company shares, and 85.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.66%. Halliburton Company stock is held by 1,319 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.04% of the shares, which is about 99.63 million shares worth $3.92 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.06% or 81.72 million shares worth $3.22 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 29.14 million shares worth $921.87 million, making up 3.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 26.49 million shares worth around $959.66 million, which represents about 2.93% of the total shares outstanding.