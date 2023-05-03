Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.82 million shares of the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.76, and it changed around -$0.04 or -4.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $249.86M. GTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.15, offering almost -182.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.89% since then. We note from Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Instantly GTE has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8250 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.93% year-to-date, but still down -6.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is -13.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day(s).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -38.70%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 47.10%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 226.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.59% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, and 37.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.33%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock is held by 140 institutions, with GMT Capital Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.54% of the shares, which is about 22.53 million shares worth $22.31 million.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 5.47% or 18.83 million shares worth $18.65 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 4.6 million shares worth $4.46 million, making up 1.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series held roughly 2.17 million shares worth around $2.11 million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.