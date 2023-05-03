Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN)

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.25, and it changed around -$0.43 or -9.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $312.76M. LPSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.45, offering almost -451.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.0% since then. We note from LivePerson Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) trade information

Instantly LPSN has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.83 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.09% year-to-date, but still down -5.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) is -3.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.95 day(s).

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) estimates and forecasts

LivePerson Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.21 percent over the past six months and at a 70.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 63.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $107.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect LivePerson Inc. to make $100.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $130.2 million and $132.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -23.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.50%. LivePerson Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -68.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

LPSN Dividends

LivePerson Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.09% of LivePerson Inc. shares, and 80.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.16%. LivePerson Inc. stock is held by 261 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 18.62% of the shares, which is about 14.13 million shares worth $143.24 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 12.16% or 9.23 million shares worth $93.57 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 5.3 million shares worth $53.61 million, making up 6.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.14 million shares worth around $21.65 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.