Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Trimble Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: TRMB)

In today’s recent session, 1.05 million shares of the Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.88, and it changed around $1.9 or 4.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.27B. TRMB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $72.24, offering almost -50.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.12% since then. We note from Trimble Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Trimble Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended TRMB as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Trimble Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter.

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) trade information

Instantly TRMB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.50 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.31% year-to-date, but still up 3.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) is -7.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) estimates and forecasts

Trimble Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.42 percent over the past six months and at a 3.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $930.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Trimble Inc. to make $950.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $993.7 million and $941.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 64.60%. Trimble Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -7.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

TRMB Dividends

Trimble Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03.

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of Trimble Inc. shares, and 96.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.64%. Trimble Inc. stock is held by 943 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.36% of the shares, which is about 28.05 million shares worth $1.42 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.24% or 20.34 million shares worth $1.03 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.5 million shares worth $379.29 million, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held roughly 6.22 million shares worth around $325.81 million, which represents about 2.52% of the total shares outstanding.