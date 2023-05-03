Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among NerdWallet Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: NRDS)

In the last trading session, 1.88 million shares of the NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.50, and it changed around -$1.09 or -8.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $927.00M. NRDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.74, offering almost -73.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.44% since then. We note from NerdWallet Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 738.76K.

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) trade information

Instantly NRDS has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.94 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.21% year-to-date, but still down -8.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) is -22.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.24 day(s).

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) estimates and forecasts

NerdWallet Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.11 percent over the past six months and at a 157.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 68.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $166.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect NerdWallet Inc. to make $162.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $129.1 million and $125.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.60%.

NRDS Dividends

NerdWallet Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.76% of NerdWallet Inc. shares, and 55.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.48%. NerdWallet Inc. stock is held by 118 institutions, with Innovius Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.57% of the shares, which is about 5.21 million shares worth $50.01 million.

Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC, with 8.12% or 3.65 million shares worth $35.08 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios-IT Services and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.27 million shares worth $26.2 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $11.77 million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.