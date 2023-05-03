Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL)

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.20, and it changed around -$0.71 or -3.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.25B. ZNTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.34, offering almost -52.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.65% since then. We note from Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 567.83K.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Instantly ZNTL has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.67 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.26% year-to-date, but still down -2.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) is 23.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.2 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.91 percent over the past six months and at a 4.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.10% in the next quarter.

ZNTL Dividends

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.18% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 109.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.85%. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 184 institutions, with Matrix Capital Management being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 15.48% of the shares, which is about 9.2 million shares worth $185.29 million.

FMR, LLC, with 13.30% or 7.91 million shares worth $159.29 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.73 million shares worth $75.15 million, making up 6.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund held roughly 2.16 million shares worth around $43.43 million, which represents about 3.63% of the total shares outstanding.