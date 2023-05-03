Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB)

In today’s recent session, 0.86 million shares of the Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.89, and it changed around $0.12 or 3.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.79B. RKLB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.60, offering almost -95.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.54% since then. We note from Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.18 million.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Instantly RKLB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.98 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.32% year-to-date, but still up 3.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) is -3.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.26 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) estimates and forecasts

Rocket Lab USA Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.48 percent over the past six months and at a -17.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $52.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Rocket Lab USA Inc. to make $65.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.7 million and $55.47 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.30%.

RKLB Dividends

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.24% of Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, and 55.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.32%. Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock is held by 251 institutions, with VK Services, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 15.65% of the shares, which is about 74.75 million shares worth $281.82 million.

Deer Management Co. LLC, with 11.94% or 57.02 million shares worth $214.98 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 10.92 million shares worth $44.1 million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.07 million shares worth around $30.43 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.