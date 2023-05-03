Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ)

In the last trading session, 8.73 million shares of the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.43, and it changed around $0.28 or 24.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.83M. YGMZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.50, offering almost -354.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.45% since then. We note from MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 88.32K.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) trade information

Instantly YGMZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 24.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1000 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 69.93% year-to-date, but still up 55.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) is 23.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.39 day(s).

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) estimates and forecasts

YGMZ Dividends

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 28.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 67.40% of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited shares, and 0.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.90%. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.31% of the shares, which is about 70104.0 shares worth $58992.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.26% or 58949.0 shares worth $49605.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2711.0 shares worth $3876.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.