Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ)

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.99, and it changed around -$1.55 or -18.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.62B. LZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.52, offering almost -122.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.37, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -5.44% since then. We note from LegalZoom.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 742.74K.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) trade information

Instantly LZ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -18.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.59 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.68% year-to-date, but still down -24.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) is -22.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.98 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) estimates and forecasts

LegalZoom.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.42 percent over the past six months and at a 118.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 220.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $155.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect LegalZoom.com Inc. to make $161.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $154.21 million and $163.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.80%. LegalZoom.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 63.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 41.43% per year for the next five years.

LZ Dividends

LegalZoom.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.92% of LegalZoom.com Inc. shares, and 64.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.19%. LegalZoom.com Inc. stock is held by 208 institutions, with Francisco Partners Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 14.97% of the shares, which is about 28.63 million shares worth $210.4 million.

Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd., with 7.48% or 14.3 million shares worth $105.12 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.93 million shares worth $21.55 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.48 million shares worth around $18.24 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.