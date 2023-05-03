Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA)

In today’s recent session, 1.17 million shares of the Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.72, and it changed around $0.22 or 14.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.36M. DRMA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.95, offering almost -885.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.02% since then. We note from Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DRMA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.65 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) trade information

Instantly DRMA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0600 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.72% year-to-date, but still down -7.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) is 32.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18120.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) estimates and forecasts

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -83.72 percent over the past six months and at a -57.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 49.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.40% in the next quarter.

DRMA Dividends

Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.94% of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 1.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.43%. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.10% of the shares, which is about 2332.0 shares worth $3929.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.07% or 1667.0 shares worth $2808.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 991.0 shares worth $1669.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 673.0 shares worth around $1134.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.