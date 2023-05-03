Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB)

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.82, and it changed around -$0.81 or -4.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.06B. ETNB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.03, offering almost -13.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.36% since then. We note from 89bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

Instantly ETNB has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.27% year-to-date, but still up 2.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) is 3.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.87 day(s).

89bio Inc. (ETNB) estimates and forecasts

89bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 70.29 percent over the past six months and at a 21.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.90% in the next quarter.

6 analysts expect 89bio Inc. to make $310k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

89bio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 34.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 11.00% per year for the next five years.

ETNB Dividends

89bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 15.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.64% of 89bio Inc. shares, and 68.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.23%. 89bio Inc. stock is held by 154 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 12.29% of the shares, which is about 8.96 million shares worth $114.0 million.

Deep Track Capital, LP, with 5.28% or 3.85 million shares worth $49.01 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.1 million shares worth $14.04 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $5.23 million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.